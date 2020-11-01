N4T Investigators: Pandemic Parties Follow Up

Tucson (KVOA) - Airbnb has begun cracking down on pandemic parties, again.

On Friday, the company reminded guests that parties, even for Halloween are banned in its Arizona rentals. If you violate its rules, you might end up in court.

“They may face formal legal action from Airbnb,” Ben Breit, a spokesperson for Airbnb said. “This is something that we’ve begun doing in certain parts of the country... bringing legal action against guests who have thrown unauthorized parties.”

It hasn’t happened to an Arizona listing yet but with a major party weekend hours away, Airbnb sent a warning.

He said because of the pandemic, many bars and restaurants are closed or aren’t hosting typical Halloween gatherings.

“There’s just no question that a lot of the party behavior has gravitated from those environments to homes and sometimes rented homes,” Breit said.

He said last Halloween, thousands of overnight stays were booked. This year there will be zero.

Amid concerns of a second wave of COVID-19 cases, one-night reservations are not allowed Halloween weekend.

In August, the News 4 Tucson Investigators first reported on Airbnb’s Arizona and nationwide party crackdown. It came after 50 of its Arizona listings received complaints about guests throwing parties with COVID-19 cases on the rise.

Ten of the 50 were in Tucson. Those listings were suspended or removed from the platform. However, the partying hasn’t completely stopped and neither has the consequences.

“We’ve seen at least 10 out of the Phoenix area since we made that announcement a few months ago,” Breit said.

This weekend, people can crash at an Airbnb for two nights. No more than 16 people can be in the rental, in addition to house rules that can limit occupancies even further. They have to sign a waiver agreeing to all rules.

If you have concerns about a rental next door, you can call Airbnb's 24/7 Neighborhood Support Hotline to file a report at 855-635-7754.

