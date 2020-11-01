Follow up: Community rallies behind Tucson WWII Veteran

TUCSON (KVOA) - A group of strangers made it their mission to lend a helping hand to a Tucson World War II Veteran. This weekend, the intense clean up started and it was all hands on deck.

Team Edward once was a group of strangers in strangers is continuing to grow. The treasure hunt has gotten a little easier to manage since the last time we checked in with the 'Team Edward" group.

Last year, Edward Seastran a World War II Veteran, lost his wife and said he let things go ever since.

Mounds of garbage began to pile-up burying his home. In response, the county threatened to kick him out and take his home.

Just a week later, the proof and progress is easy to see.



"This was covered in garbage, tires and machinery," Errin Mendibles said.

Mendibles and her team started early Sunday morning.



"We had the first shift at 7:30 and we had about 15 and at 12:30 p.m. we all had about 15 more come," Mendibles said.

Everyone got their hands dirty, filling trash bags and tossing scrap metal. The group said many people came out to buy things, move trash and machinery.

