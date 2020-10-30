BBB Scam Alert: This get-rich-quick con promises fast money on Cash App

(KVOA)- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has warned people about scammers who are taking advantage of people’s get-rich-quick dreams by promoting “money flipping” scams on social media.

The BBB said it's seeing dozens of reports each month about these scams.

The BBB said the scam works like this: you see a photo of a pile of cash on social media. In the caption, the user brags about having “flipped” a couple hundred dollars into thousands. Want to do it, too? It’s easy. Just message the account holder.

Then the BBB said, the “investor” will ask you to send money, typically $300 to $800 through Cash App or another digital wallet service.

Then, the BBB said they say they will “invest” your money in the stock market where it multiples in a few days.

Here’s the catch. The BBB said when you try to get your money back, the scammer claims that Cash App charges a fee to return it.

The BBB said in other cases, the con artist alleges that you first need to pay taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. Some victims report sending thousands of dollars in phony fees. Every dollar you pay for money flipping, from the initial “investment” to the alleged taxes, is going straight into the scammer’s pocket.

The BBB said you won’t see any of your money again.

The BBB said Cash App and its parent company Square are aware that scammers are using its platform in this way and they have communicated with customers who have been impacted by certain scams. They recommend that any customer in need of additional assistance contact their support team cash.app/help.

BBB Tips to Avoid Money Flipping Scams:

Tell a real Cash App giveaway from a scam. The BBB said since 2017, Cash App has been running weekly giveaways under the hashtag #CashAppFriday. The company partners with businesses and celebrities, who ask users to retweet or comment on their social posts in hopes of being selected for a cash prize. Scammers often use similar language and pretend like they are part of an official giveaway. Make sure a giveaway is real before you respond.



Click here to earn more about Cash App scams and staying safe when using a digital wallet like Cash App and Zelle.