Arizona killer wasp resembles Murder Hornet

There was news this week that a nest of the terrifying Murder Hornets was located and destroyed in Washington State.

But that has not stopped people in other states from fearing the nasty insect might show up at their house. And now a very similar looking wasp in Arizona is making residents there even more worried.

To date there have been no sightings of the dreaded Murder Hornet in Arizona but there is another frightening looking insect found in the state that bears a striking resemblance to it's killer cousin.

The Asian Giant Hornet or "Murder Hornet", as it was nicknamed was getting a lot of attention earlier in the year when the insects hitched a ride to the Pacific Northwest. When people in Arizona started seeing pictures of them shared all over social media they started confusing them with the state's own Cicada Killer Wasp. According to Gene Hall, with the University of Arizona Insect Collection Department, the Murder Hornet has only been located in the North West and Canada.

"So it's been found in Washington State and British Columbia", said Hall, "So far it hasn't been recorded yet in Arizona.

Hall said despite their ominous appearance people have little to fear from Arizona's native wasp.

"Cicada killer wasps is actually a pollen feeder or nectar feeder I should say."

But when it's time to have babies, Hall says the nectar just isn't enough and that's when the wasps become killers.

"The Cicada Killer Wasp needs to find adult Cicadas, paralyze them and drag them down in to a chamber, a borough, so she can lay an egg on that paralyzed Cicada."



Luckily, only the Cicadas have to worry about becoming an unwitting host and a tasty lunch for a new killer wasp family. Hall said, instead of fearing the wasp, take the time to enjoy and observe the insects in action.

"Just let them be, let them do their thing, they're going about their daily business of doing what they need to do to survive", said Hall, "Feeding off pollen or nectar whatever they're into as adults and finding hosts to feed their young."

While the Cicada Killer Wasp has been known to sting people it is rare. According to entomologists the wasp is not aggressive and does not have the nest-guarding instinct of honey bees and other hornets.