Pandemic results in $10 billion in lost revenue for Arizona tourism

TUCSON (KVOA) - The on-going pandemic has unsurprisingly crushed the tourism industry here in Arizona. Statewide revenue is down $10 billion dollars from this point a year ago.

Visit Tucson on how much it has affected us here in Southern Arizona.

The average across Arizona is a 52% loss in revenue in the tourism industry. The start of the year was set up to be another record-breaking year for the tourism industry here in the state.

$2.6 billion was spent in Tucson from the tourism industry in 2019, through two months to start the year we were on pace to beat that total.

So far, room revenue from hotels is down 35% and it's projected to stay that way through the year.

"It's certainly a challenge, we're talking about real money spent by actual people that aren't going into Tucson," said Dan Gibson, Senior Director of communications for Visit Tucson.

Overall, Tucson is in a better position than the rest of the state, leisure travel hasn't been affected as much as group-traveling. Meaning tours, conventions and business travel.

However, the average resort, of which there are many in the Tucson area, makes 50 to 60 percent of their money off of these kinds of travelers, which supports many local jobs.

"With that gone, and it's not coming back right away right, that isn't something the current health environment will allow to happen so you just see that real problem," said Gibson.

With many events having been canceled in the past eight months, Tucson's famous gem show is now close enough to draw that consideration. The city-wide event brought in $120 million dollars last year but there is optimism that the event will still happen.

"The catch is that the audience is going to be smaller and the people who can be in the tents is going to be smaller. There will be something of a gem show, it's just it certainly is not going to bring in the money it has in the past," said Gibson.

So far, over half of last year's participants have committed to the gem show for next year.

Currently, no hotels have been forced to close their doors as a result of the pandemic, but if the revenue continues to shrink in the fall and spring when these businesses make most of their money, that could change.