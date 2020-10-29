Gov. Ducey holds news conference as Coronavirus cases rise

PHOENIX (KVOA) - On Thursday Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said he and the state health department expected a rise in the number of Coronavirus cases statewide.

"Our expectation in Arizona has been that cases would continue to go up," Gov. Ducey said.

According to Arizona Department of Health Services, there are more than 242,000 COVID-19 cases reported statewide including 1,315 new cases reported Thursday.

Gov. Ducey said Arizona's first wave of the virus did not spike until the last two weeks in June into the first two weeks of July.

Both Ducey and AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ were asked if President Donald Trump's numerous campaign rallies across the state, gatherings that see little mask wearing and little social distancing contributed to the recent rise in cases.

"We have been consistent throughout the pandemic," Ducey said. "We were outside and I saw a lot of people wearing masks as well. There's five days left in the election cycle and we will continue to protect people's rights as well."

"I think any large group is a potential risk for spreading," Christ said. "I don't have actual data that shows cases are linked to those."