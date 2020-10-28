Oro Valley law enforcement give back to Special Olympic athletes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Oro Valley's Fuel of Dreams event is happening Thursday.

The Town's Police Department and Pima County Sheriff’s will be at the event, cleaning up windshields and pumping gas all to raise money and awareness for Special Olympic athletes in Arizona.



You can head over to Fry’s Fuel Stations located on 10725 N. 1st Avenue and the other location on 10590 N. La Canada Drive from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



According to the Sheriff’s department, Deputies, Officers, and Correctional Officers, Oro Valley Officers and CDO High School Athletes will be all be in attendance, participating in uniform.



