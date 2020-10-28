‘Anonymous’ unveiled: Former Trump staffer reveals himself as writer behind 2018 New York Times Op-Ed

TUCSON (KVOA) - Miles Taylor, a one-time White House staffer who was part of the Trump administration when he penned an anonymous Op-Ed in the New York Times criticizing President Trump revealed himself Wednesday.

“I had actually hoped that people more prominent than me would speak out. Who the hell is Miles Taylor? Most people don't know,” he said in an interview with News 4 Tucson’s Eric Fink earlier this month.

“I wanted to believe in him. I'm a lifelong Republican who wanted to see conservative policies implemented but the actual day to day of doing the job, he couldn't function, he would get immensely distracted and you see it every day with the president spouting off on Twitter and waking up in the morning and mean tweeting rather than going down to the office and doing his job.”

President Donald Trump pushed back against Taylor at his rally in Goodyear.

“It was just revealed, you know ‘anonymous’ that everybody has been looking for, that law enforcement could have found early if they wanted to, turns out to be a low-level staffer, a sleaze bag, who's never worked in the White House,” the president said.

Taylor worked at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 until resigning in June of 2019.

He spent part of that time as chief of staff at DHS.

“‘Anonymous’ was nobody,” Trump said. “A disgruntled employee who was quickly removed from his job a long time ago for they tell me incompetence, I don't know what for but they tell me incompetence.“

Taylor said he had planned to come out against a second Donald Trump term, but over the several weeks, he decided to crossover and publicly campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Day two of the Biden administration, I am very likely going to oppose a lot of Joe Biden policies,” Taylor said. ”So for me, this election comes down to one thing. It's a character election.”