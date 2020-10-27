Temperatures are low… and your tire pressure might be too.

TUCSON (KVOA) – If you remember from science class, when air is heated, the molecules expand and when it's chilled, they contract. Therefore, air molecules within tires across our area are contracting on this chilly this morning which is causing your tire pressure to be lower.

Using your car with low air in your tires can cause you to use more fuel, put out more pollution and wear out your tires.

“If you see that funny little signal in front of your dashboard, don’t freak out," said Beth Gorman of Pima County Environmental Equality. "If you can, just get to a gas station as soon as possible and put a little extra air in the tires."

So, if you’re seeing that this morning, gas station lines might be a little longer than usual.

Every 10 degree Fahrenheit change in air temperature, the tire pressure will change around 1-2 PSI. Pima County Environmental Equality suggests that you check your tire pressure once a month.

