UArizona staff pleading for end to furloughs

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona rolled out a furlough plan in April that has affected thousands of people.

On Monday, UArizona President Robert Robbins provided more insight into when that plan could come to an end.

The almost seven-month-long plan has affected people like Josh Butcher, an employee at the university.



"For me personally, I'm seeing 300 dollars less in my paycheck each month," Butcher said. "Additionally, I've had to cut things out of my normal monthly budget just to pay bills and have some wiggle room at the end of the month."

In April, the University also implemented pay cuts in response to the projected economic impact of the pandemic. In September, the university and its leaders said they plan to lift the furlough much earlier than expected. The reason behind this is because the university did not lose as much money as expected in tuition.

"Instead of a $90 million shortfall, we had a $50 million short all," Robbins said.

Butcher said he is still waiting for when that might be.

"Its been a month and we haven't heard anything yet," Butcher said.

CAJUA, the Coalition for Academic Justice at the university has been a driving force against the furlough plan since the beginning. Dr. Celeste Gonzalez de Bustamente, a member of the coalition said the University of Arizona and leaders need to understand what position it's putting its' employees in.



"They are affecting people's daily life, trying to decide if they can make their car payments, pay their mortgages, how they will pay rent," Gonzalez de Bustamente said.

Robbins responded saying e understood the hardships some people are going through.

He said people in his family have also been affected by the pandemic.

As another day goes by, for Butcher, it's just more money being taken out of his paycheck.

"In my mind, they should have, not announced it a month ago if they don't have everything worked out yet so we don't get out hopes up," Butcher said. "We would like to know as soon as possible, the president was going to tell us in October how soon they were going to end, and now we are well into October."

News 4 Tucson reached out the university multiple times on when that official date might be, but it did not get back to us.