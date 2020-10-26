Pima County Sheriff race a rematch of 2016

TUCSON (KVOA) - As election day draws nearer many local offices are up for grabs. The race to become the Pima County Sheriff is a fight between incumbent sheriff Mark Napier and his predecessor Chris Nanos.

Both men bring experience to the position, Nanos has 40 years of law enforcement under his belt while Napier has been Sheriff for the last four years and started his career in the 1980s.

Nanos was ready for retirement after losing to Napier back in 2016, but he said receiving hundreds of calls from current and former employees made him get back in the race.

"They need a Sheriff who wants to work hard from day one, every single day. Not just six weeks before an election," said Nanos.

Napier says in the four years he has been in office they have made great progress, but there is always more work to do.

"Overall, I think by any objective measure, crime is down in Pima County, our response times are consistent, I think we're doing a really good job," said Napier.

When asked what their priorities would be in the following term both mentioned law enforcement reform given the current state of the world.

"The leaders in law enforcement should be looking at this as a great opportunity to make change that has been needed, it didn't just happen with George Floyd, this change has been coming and needed for a long time," said Nanos.

"More community engagement, more accountability to the public and more transparency are all things that will help bridge that level of distrust we have in some segments of the community," said Napier.

When asked why he should earn the public's vote for Sheriff this year Napier said that change takes time, and they have made significant progress.

"We have got the Sheriff's department operating more business-like, more engaged, more transparent, more fiscally managed than we have ever been. And I'm very proud of that, I'm very proud of the last four years," said Napier.

Nanos said the department is more divided now than ever, and if he were in office, he would change that.

"Give me four years, I guarantee you from day one you will see a difference. And it will be worked hard every day, I never left the state when I was Sheriff, I see no reason to do that now," said Nanos.