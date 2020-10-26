 Skip to Content

Free childcare on Election day

Kindercare learning centers is offering parents one day of free childcare now through the end of the year and is encouraging parents to use that time for Election day.

Kindercare is one of the largest early childhood learning and daycare providers in the country and has 15-hundred locations around the country.

Families with children six weeks to 12 years old can take advantage of this free day of care starting today.

You can visit the link below to find more information on the program.

https://www.kindercare.com/lp/free-day-election-day

