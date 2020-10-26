Endangered fish reintroduced to the Santa Cruz River

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fish are being added to the Santa Cruz River.

Up to one thousand native endangered Gila Topminnows were stocked on Monday in the river near downtown.

The topminnow has been lited under the Endangered Species Act since 1967, but in 2015 they were found in the Santa Cruz River for the first in ten years.

“We are proud to be partnering with the City of Tucson and USFWS on this important and ongoing wildlife conservation project,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “Tucson Water, as well as Pima County downstream, are to be commended for using best practices in the treatment of wastewater, which has made the return of Gila topminnow to the Santa Cruz possible.”

For more than 70 years, the stretch of the Santa Cruz River near downtown Tucson was dry. With the establishment of the Santa Cruz River Heritage Project last year, this area now receives up to 2.8 million gallons of high-quality, recycled water daily.

Arizona Game and Fish, U.S. Fish and Wildfire, the City of Tucson, the University of Arizona and the Sonoran Institute all worked together on the project.

The city is enrolled in a Topminnows and Pupfish Safe Harbor Agreement which enables the city to implement adaptive management conservation activities to project the native Gila Topminnows.