Report: Arizona Basketball facing Level I violations; Miller charged with lack of head coach control

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Basketball and Sean Miller are facing multiple allegations of misconduct, which could include up to five Level I violations, the highest level of violations that NCAA hands out according to The Athletic.

Sean Miller specifically faces allegations of a lack of head coach control. The Athletic says the university is being slapped with a failure to monitor charge and the Notice of Allegations (NOA) also states violations were made by Augie Busch, head coach of the school's swimming and diving programs.

The University of Arizona refused to release the details of the NOA on Friday when they received the charges from the NCAA.

Paul Kelly, a member of Arizona's outside counsel has said in a letter that the nine allegations are greater than the number of violations against any other school that has been involved in the FBI's involvement in college basketball according to the Athletic.

The report also states Kelly has requested that the school’s infractions case be referred to the newly created Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

This newly created body has not yet reviewed any cases related to the FBI's NCAA Bribery Scandal.

UA's has 90 days to respond to the NCAA's NOA after which the body will have 60 days to answer back to the school.

