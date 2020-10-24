Two people arrested in connection to two banks being robbed in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff Department has confirmed that they have arrested two suspects in connection to two separate bank robberies that took place this afternoon.

The first bank that was robbed was the Chase Bank on West Valencia around 1:00pm. The second bank that was robbed was at the US Bank on North Oracle at 2:00pm.

There is no danger to the public related to this incident according to PCSD.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.