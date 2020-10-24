Two men arrested in connection to Friday shooting in Midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have confirmed that two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Midtown trailer park early Friday morning.

19-year old Eric Andres Martinez was pronounced dead on the scene after officers arrived on the scene and found him with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Martinez arrived at the trailer park with the other shooting victim in search of his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend according to Tucson Police.

23-year old Bradley Joseph Williams, 26-year old Ricardo Fragoso, and Martinez's girlfriend arrived at the trailer park. Martinez alonside his acquaintance attempted to rob the three people who had just arrived, and gunfire was exchanged.

After evidence was gathered and interviews were conducted, Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of means of transportation and a probation violation. Ricardo Fragoso was charged with prohibited possessor, possession of methamphetamine for sale and other narcotics violations.