Pedestrian dead after being hit by car on San Joaquin Road

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's have confirmed that one man is dead after being struck by a car on San Joaquin Road late Friday night.

33-year old Christopher Dering was riding a Razor scooter when he was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling Southbound towards Ajo Highway according to PCSD.

Dering was then also struck by a second vehicle that was traveling northbound. Dering was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.