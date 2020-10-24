 Skip to Content

Pedestrian dead after being hit by car on San Joaquin Road

Local News

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's have confirmed that one man is dead after being struck by a car on San Joaquin Road late Friday night.

33-year old Christopher Dering was riding a Razor scooter when he was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling Southbound towards Ajo Highway according to PCSD.

Dering was then also struck by a second vehicle that was traveling northbound. Dering was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

David Skinner



