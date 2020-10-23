TPD officers pulled from early voting locations by Mayor Romero

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The decision to keep police away from the polls was made this week by Mayor Regina Romero and city leaders.

Romero said in-uniform officers could turn people off to voting and could cause "voter intimidation."

Tucson Police Department sent an email to F. Ann Rodriguez late Wednesday night stating per Mayor Romero that the department is to cancel all off-duty shifts for the coverage. Rodriguez said the email came in after office hours were closed.

Early Thursday morning, Rodriguez said she woke up to that email and was not expecting to hear that. Both Mayor Romero and Ward I Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz said having officers at voting locations could intimidate individuals and turn them away from the polls.

"Not everyone might agree that having police there intimidates votes," Romero said. "But it's been researched that it is much better to not have officers at polling locations."

Santa Crus went a step further and questioned where officers would primarily have been stationed.



"Also, let's see where they are sending them," Santa Cruz said. "Are they concentrating their efforts on the south side?"

Rodriguez said that was not the plan at all.

"Did they ever even bother to call me up and ask me? No," Rodriguez said, "I just told you, I'm in every single jurisdiction. That is a cop out to assume I would target that area. Do they remember I'm a minority?"

Romero said they've come up with a different strategy to ensure safety.

She said officers will be stationed in the area just in case voter intimidation occurs. With the election right around the corner, Rodriguez said she is upset with what she said is "major miscommunication and dictatorship" by Romero.



"They made a drastic assumption," Rodriguez said. "It's their perceived political beliefs. You run an election like that and you do not run a government like that."

To fil the empty spot, Pima County has enlisted help from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

News 4 Tucson asked both the Mayor and Councilwoman about how they feel having the department helping out.

They both told News 4 Tucson it's still an officer in a uniform.