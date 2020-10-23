N4T Investigators: Election Warning

TUCSON (KVOA) - Have you been getting a lot of election mail? Have you wondered if it's legitimate? You're not alone. Pima county election officials have too.

“Our state has been inundated with these," F. Ann Rodriguez, the Pima County Recorder said.

She said there’s a lot of groups sending out voter registration forms and she even got one.

"They’re very slick in how they do it," Rodriguez said. "They’re telling voters to fill it out and mail it back to me at my P.O. Box but the permitting number... they pay for the postage.”

She said non-government groups have been sending registration forms out to people in Pima County. Sometimes these groups send the forms out to people who can't vote.

Why? They're not alive anymore.

So, how can you keep your loved one's name's off the list and away from someone who may try to vote under their identity? Contact the recorder's office and show a copy of their death certificate.

Election officials will make sure their name isn't used on any voter forms.

For security reasons, a phone call is not enough to take someone's name off the list. You can learn more here, on the Pima County Recorder's website.

If you have a story you’d like for us to investigate email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call the News 4 Tucson Investigators tip line at 955-4444.