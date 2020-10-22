Tucson police presence at the polls

Tucson police have released a statement on the presence of officers on election day to better protect the community while minimizing intimidation.

The statement reads:

"The Tucson Police Department along with our other partners in City government seeks to create an environment that fosters maximum voter participation in the upcoming election.

Community feedback as a result of TPD having a highly visible police presence at early polling locations (at the request of the County Recorder’s Office) has caused us to adjust our

deployment strategy.

Similar to what’s taking place in Maricopa County, we have determined that the best deployment strategy involves striking a balance between assuring an atmosphere of voter safety yet avoiding any perception of intimidation.

To accomplish this, TPD will have roving officers in the general area of polling locations.

This will allow officers to respond in a timely manner to any disturbances or calls for service at the polls.

But it will not deter any voters who might be intimidated by a more overt law enforcement presence.

Our highest priority is ensuring all Tucson residents have the ability to freely participate in the election."