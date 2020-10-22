Trump and Biden square off in more civil, substantive debate

TUCSON (KVOA) - According to the Pima County Recorder’s Office, more than 200,000 early ballots were returned before Thursday night’s debate.

In Maricopa County that number is more than 900,000.

With the pool of voters the debate may have swayed having shrunk, one University of Arizona Political Science Professor suggests the night in Nashville still could have changed the minds of some voters.

U of A professor Samara Klar said normally a final debate doesn’t change minds but she says this year that might be a different story.

“We have two candidates especially this year who are really distinct and very well known,” Klar said. “So, the vast majority of voters know exactly who they are dealing with and they have had plenty of time to make up their minds. However, the small caveat is that here in Arizona, we have a really, really tight race. Every vote really matters this year. So, when you know, you have such a highly competitive race than small things, small changes can actually make a difference.”

Now, according to Klar, the final days of the race are all about turnout with the campaigns working to generate enthusiasm among voters.