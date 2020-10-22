GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett despite Dems’ boycott

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate.

Republicans powered past a Democratic boycott of the session Thursday to keep confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick on track before Election Day.

Democratic senators refused to show up in protest of the GOP’s rush to install Trump’s nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Senate has never confirmed a Supreme Court nominee so close to a presidential election.

Senators plan to convene a rare weekend session for procedural actions ahead of a final confirmation vote expected Monday.

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press