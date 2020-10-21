Marana replaces town manager with police chief

TUCSON - Marana police chief Terry Rozema is taking over as city manager after a 6-1 vote by the mayor and council.

Jamsheed Mehta, the former town manager, put in his resignation prior to the meeting Tuesday night. When asked what led to the former town managers decision, Marana Mayor Ed Honea declined to get into specifics.

The lone vote against hiring Chief Rozema as town manager was from council member Roxanne Ziegler, her concern is not with Rozema himself, but with his lack of experience in the role.

"This town is 52,000 plus citizens now. I think you could have gotten away with this when we were 35,000, 40,000 people," said Ziegler.

When asked why Rozema was the choice to replace Mehta, mayor Honea told News Four Tucson that he is a well respected person in the community.

Ziegler again harped on the experience necessary to manage a growing town like Marana.

"With the skills he has (that) is fine, I would be looking for someone for a town manager with those skills that Terry has, but there's something that's hugely missing, and that's experience as a town manager," said Ziegler.

She would later say that she thinks Rozema was hand picked for an obvious reason.

"I think mayor and vice mayor, you want somebody you can control, and that's not right."

Before the vote, council member Patti Comerford responded to Ziegler's concerns saying that Ziegler speaks only for herself.

"You cannot accuse me of anything you do not know, and I don't care who talked to you and said what, you don't speak for me," said Comerford.

Rozema's position as town manager is effective immediately.