University of Arizona scientists assist NASA in historic 4.7 second landing on asteroid

TUCSON (KVOA) - Scientists from the University of Arizona and NASA made history Tuesday, landing a spacecraft on asteroid Bennu.

The OSIRIS-REx mission took years in the making. Prior to landing the spacecraft had been orbiting around the diamond-shaped rock for two years.

The spacecraft landed only 3 feet from where scientists anticipated and had only 4.7 seconds to touch the surface of the asteroid and gather a sample.

Members of the University of Arizona led the OSIRIS-REx mission with UArizona President Dr. Robert Robbins and other university leaders watching the touch and go mission, live.

"Just the incredible science and engineering behind this feat that we just witnessed today is just phenomenal," Robbins said. "It makes me so proud of everyone here who's really dedicated a large part of their life to this mission."

The mission, 200 million miles away, was no easy task. Members of the mission say it can be compared to parking a 15 passenger van while dodging boulders as tall as a two-story building.

"These kinds of events change the way we think about the world that we live in," Elizabeth Cantwell, UofA Vice President for Research and Innovation said.

If all goes well the OSIRIS-REx will return the sample to earth in the year 2023.

The work begins tonight and tomorrow morning," Dani DelaGuistina, OSIRIS-REx Senior Staff Scientist said, "We're going to start getting down all the images that were acquired during the sampling event and we'll start putting them back together to see what happened."

Scientists say part of the sample taken from Tuesday's mission might even make its way back here to the University of Arizona.