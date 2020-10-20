Pima County Health Director worries second COVID-19 wave has begun in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,040 new Coronavirus cases.

The number is far below where Arizona was at the peak of COVID-19

statewide this summer.

However, health officials say the trend is concerning.

On Tuesday afternoon in an interview with News 4 Tucson’s Eric Fink, Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen acknowledged that a second wave of the virus has likely started across the state.

In Pima County, the numbers are on the lower-end compared to statewide.

“I just want to make my bubble over Pima County, Cullen said. “Why it’s most concerning in some ways, Eric, is because we’re not totally sure why.”

After President Donald Trump’s rally at the Tucson Jet Center Monday that saw thousands of maskless supporters gather with little social distancing, Cullen is concerned this campaign stop by the president could lead to a surge in Pima County.

“I don’t know how concerned,” she said. “We’re going to have to see what happens.”

Seven months after the pandemic started here, we go deeper into fall and look to soon start the holiday season accompanied by COVID fatigue.

However, doctors say we can’t let up.

“We all have pandemic fatigue,” Tucson hospitalist Dr. Matt Heinz said. “I assure you I do, I’m sure you do but it is so tremendously important that people keep the masks on, keep social distancing. The virus has gone nowhere. It’s at a low point right now but if we let our guard down it’s going to spike even faster.”

“This is a really difficult time and we are in,” Cullen said. “Tucson is a collective community that really seems to care about each other and so our hope is that that compassion and understanding for the impact of this will see us through this part of it.”