Pima County ballot counting underway

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - Two weeks before election day and Pima County is already counting early ballots. The Pima County Election office is working non stop to meet the demand.

Thousands upon thousands of early ballots have made their way to the Pima County Election Center. Brad Nelson, the Pima County Elections Director said this operation is a well-oiled machine.

"We are receiving 20 to 30 thousand verified ballots every day," Nelson said. "That envelope goes to the recorder's office, the recorder office opens it and reviews it, and then that envelope goes to the elections department where those envelopes are counted."

According to the Arizona State code, this process runs smoothly because of a policy that allows early counting.

"We've been doing it here in Arizona for almost 20 years, so I think we have been doing it very well," Nelson said.

According to the law, Arizona can county ballots 14 days prior to the Nov. 3 election. But, some states aren't as lucky and have no law that allows this. For example, North Carolina and Pennsylvania have to wait until Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. to even start the process of tabulation.

Pima County Recorder, F Ann Rodriguez said even though Arizona can county early, they have to wait to know the results just like every other state.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 20, the county had mailed out more than 500,000 ballots and have turned over 163,000 ballots back. The county also told New 4 Tucson that almost 6,000 people have already come in to vote in-person early.



"Ballots cast at the polling locations will be counted on election nights," Rodriguez said.

Nelson said with the election right around the corner, he urges everyone to vote and make sure your ballot is filled out correctly.



"If you have any questions, call the office and ask questions about filling out your early ballot," nelson said.