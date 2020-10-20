N4T Investigators: Unpaid and Overdue Update

TUCSON (KVOA) - The News 4 Tucson Investigators were the first to tell you about political candidates campaigning in Tucson and leaving you to foot their security bills. We've been following this issue for years.

After our first story, the city created a policy to require campaigns to pay upfront. So why are you still footing the bill? We found out.

The city has a fund. Among other things, it pays to fix our roads, parks, and fire and police. When a candidate holds a rally on your taxpayer dime that shrinks.

Records show the Trump for President Campaign still owes the city nearly $82,000 from 2016 for local security during a political rally at the Tucson Convention Center.

The city sent an invoice but City Attorney Mike Rankin said it was never paid. At Monday's rally, we asked a Trump staffer why.

We never got an answer.

Mayor Regina Romero says Tucson police helped secure that rally and the one Monday. It ran up the bill.

“This particular campaign event will cost anywhere from $50,000 to $75,000," Mayor Romero said.

And she wants the president to pay up. She sent him a letter asking for reimbursement to the city.

I sent the below letter to President Trump to remind him of the local ordinances in place to protect public health ahead of his #Tucson visit. pic.twitter.com/xkfpQg4l1d — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) October 16, 2020

But is President Trump the only offender?

“...Other campaign candidates owe the city of Tucson money," Mayor Romero said.

She was referring to the Bernie Sanders’ campaign. Sanders still owes $44,000 for his 2016 rally at the TCC. The city sent him a bill, too.

Back then, the News 4 Tucson Investigators asked the senator why his campaign didn’t pay up.

He and his campaign did not answer then or now.

In 2018, Rankin first told us about a new policy that the city was putting in place to keep this from happening again.

“We’ll build in the projected costs for those types of services into the deposit which is required to be paid upfront,” Rankin originally said.

They did.

"We started questioning in 2016...And as a mayor and council, we had discussions at the table about what happens right? How much money do these events cost?" Mayor Romero said.

The latest campaign rally for President Trump was at the Tucson International Airport.

“This is not using a city of Tucson owned facility so there’s nothing that they would have to pay us up front," Steve Kozachik, Tucson City Councilman said.

According to the city attorney, “When an event is held at a property, like the airport, that is not owned or controlled by the city, the campaign doesn’t have to come to the city to ask for permission or get a license or use agreement to hold the event...”

So the policy doesn’t apply and the Trump campaign doesn’t have to pay in this instance but taxpayers still do.

Some viewers have questioned whether the Biden/Harris campaign paid the City of Phoenix when they campaigned there earlier this month.

According to a spokesperson for the city; no but that’s because the city didn’t bill the campaign. They usually foot the bill for police escorts and traffic control during campaign events so long as only on-duty resources are used.

Vice President Pence visited Tucson this year. We recently asked the city if his trip was at any cost to taxpayers. We will update you with the latest when we hear back.

If you have a story you’d like for us to investigate email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 955-4444.