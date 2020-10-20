Charlie Brown holiday specials will not air on TV

TUCSON - You won't see the Great Pumpkin flying over the public airwaves this year.

"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" can only be seen on Apple TV. on television this year, you're out of luck.

According to a joint press release from the streaming service and a content company known as Wild Brain the classic

Halloween special will be streaming for free from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" will be available for purchase on Nov. 18. After that fans can watch the annual Thanksgiving special free of charge from Nov. 25 until Nov. 27.