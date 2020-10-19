TPD searching for burglary suspects

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help finding and identifying two individuals linked to burglaries back in August and September.

According to officials, Prime Leaf, located on Speedway Boulevard, was burglarized on Aug. 3, 5 and Sept. 6 by the same individuals.

The first suspect was seen on Aug. 3 burglarizing the dispensary. He has a tattoo above his right eye and a large tattoo on his right ear.

The first suspect was then joined on Aug. 5 and Sept. 6 by another suspect burglarizing the same dispensary.

Anyone with information on these incidents or suspects is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous.