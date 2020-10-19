President Trump visits Tucson for ‘Make America Great Again’ rally

TUCSON (KVOA) - With 15 days to go before Election Day, President Donald Trump campaigned in Tucson Monday afternoon, rallying supporters at the Tucson Airport.

News 4 Tucson’s Eric Fink joins us live at the airport with the latest on the president’s campaign stop.

President Trump won the state of Arizona four years ago by 90,000 votes. The very latest polls show the president and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden in a dead heat here. Arizona’s 11 electoral votes could prove key to which candidate wins the White House in November. The president came on stage shortly before 4 p.m., greeted by thousands of supporters. There were few people wearing masks and little social distancing

The president painted Joe Biden as a member of the radical left.

“This election is a choice between the American dream or the socialist nightmare, that’s what it is,” the president said. “Biden will delay therapies, postpone the vaccine, prolong the pandemic, close your schools and shut down your country.”

The president returned to Washington, D.C. Monday night.

He is scheduled to have a rally in Pennsylvania Tuesday.

The final presidential debate is slated for Thursday night in Nashville.

Joe Biden spent Monday off the campaign trail, prepping for the debate.

Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris campaigned in the swing state of Florida.