Marana Unified School District starts hybrid learning with new COVID-19 safety measures in place

TUCSON (KVOA) - Marana Unified School District started hybrid learning on Monday, welcoming some students back into the classroom two days a week.

"Watching kids come on campus, being able to say hello to families once they were dropped off," Joshua Bayne, Principal with Butterfield Elementary said. "It was a lot of fun. It brought a smile to my face and it brought a smile to everyone else's face as well."

Families in the Marana School District had the chance to choose if their students participated in a hybrid learning model or stayed remote.

"About 1/3 of our students that stayed in their families, chose the remote learning environment for them," Bayne said. "For the second quarter and we had about 2/3 of our students choose the in-classroom learning."

Lunchrooms will have tables spaced apart and marks spacing kids apart from each other.

"All of our schools have a mitigation plan, all posted online of course," Alli Benjamin, MUSD Director of Public Relations said. "As far as being on campus, all teachers, students and staff have to wear face coverings. We are limiting visitors on campus."

The district also recently cleaned their ventilation systems in all of their schools, along with setting up sanitizing stations.

District officials say they will also be contact tracing and plan to meet health guidelines when reporting any COVID-19 cases.