Catalina Fire 60% contained

TUCSON (KVOA) - Yet another forest fire has shut down Catalina State Park in Oro Valley.

The Catalina Fire began Sunday night and continued to burn through the day on Monday.

The Park was closed to new visitors but was not evacuated of campers already on the grounds.

Catalina State Park shutdown in June due to the Bighorn Fire which lasted seven weeks.

Catalina State Park is once again closed due to a wildfire

The Coronado National Forest Service has no idea how the blaze was ignited.

It was originally believed to have burned 115 acres in the Sonoran Desert scrubland just east of North Oracle Road near Rancho Vistoso but better mapping of the blaze allowed the Service to reduce the burned acreage number to 47.

25 firefighters are currently working the wildfire which as of Monday evening was 60 percent contained.

The Forest Service dropped retardant on Monday from two Very Large Air Tankers allowing them to beat the blaze back down into the CDO Wash.

Catalina State Park is expected to be reopened to all visitors on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.