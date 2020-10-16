Public input sought for 5-year Transportation Facilities Construction Program

TUCSON (KVOA) – The state’s department of transportation is holding a public hearing Friday to talk about its 2021-2025 Tentative Program.

The five-year plan lays out the costs to fix roads across Arizona, including Interstate 10.

In addition, Arizona Department of Transportation’s budget includes new road expansion projects, maintaining bridges, and making improvements at airports.

The funds will come from a combination of state and county sales, gas and license taxes and federal funding.

Over the next five years, ADOT plans to spend more than $5 billion on transportation projects across the state.

ICYMI: The comment period for our revised Tentative Five-Year Plan is open through Oct. 27. We are also hosting a virtual public meeting tomorrow, Oct. 16, during the State Transportation Board meeting. Learn how to see the plan and join the meeting here: https://t.co/jPgr9XwXgQ pic.twitter.com/pfJdmB8tXA — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 15, 2020

Want to weigh in? The virtual public hearing starts at 9 a.m. Meeting details can be found at aztransportationboard.gov.

ADOT welcomes feedback via an online form at azdot.gov/tentative5year, by email at fiveyearconstructionprogram@azdot.gov(link sends e-mail) and by phone at 855.712.8530.