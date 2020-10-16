“I Don’t Feel Like It Limits Me” – Arizona songwriter offers unique inspiration

(KPNX) It’s often said that music can reach the depth of the soul.

“It’s kind of an outlet to express myself and how I’m feeling,” says Victoria Chiantella.

Strumming her songs on a ukulele, Chiantella's songwriting is a little different than most.

“I love the sound of it. It has a really nice warm sound,” she says.

There is also something unique about the way Victoria strums her instrument.

“I was born missing my arm below the elbow down. Yeah, so I use the end of my arm and strum,” Chiantella explains. “Ever since I was really little. I learned to adapt. Whether it be crawling or picking up an instrument.”

