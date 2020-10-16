 Skip to Content

“I Don’t Feel Like It Limits Me” – Arizona songwriter offers unique inspiration

New
1:30 pm Local NewsTop Stories

(KPNX)  It’s often said that music can reach the depth of the soul.

“It’s kind of an outlet to express myself and how I’m feeling,” says Victoria Chiantella.

Strumming her songs on a ukulele, Chiantella's songwriting is a little different than most.

“I love the sound of it. It has a really nice warm sound,” she says.

There is also something unique about the way Victoria strums her instrument.

“I was born missing my arm below the elbow down. Yeah, so I use the end of my arm and strum,” Chiantella explains. “Ever since I was really little. I learned to adapt. Whether it be crawling or picking up an instrument.”

Read more: https://bit.ly/3k2bHUx

Author Profile Photo

NBC News

Related Articles

Skip to content