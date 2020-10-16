Holiday Shopping Arrives…Online

(NBC News) Most shoppers who traditionally rush to Black Friday sales will instead be crowding online checkouts this year.



Retailers and shoppers are still facing uncertainty about the holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Weeks before Halloween, retailers are already attempting to jump-start the holiday shopping season. Amazon's COVID-19 delayed Prime Day and competing sales from Walmart, Target, and Best Buy were among the first.



"It's always a great idea to start early when you have products that will have very high demand throughout the holiday season," says Best Buy CEO Corie Barry.



It may be even more important this year, with some experts anticipating shortages and slower shipping times due to the increase in demand for no-contact fulfillment.



"Shopping online is convenient, but it comes with some risk and that risk is getting the packages delivered on time and getting the packages delivered to the right place," says NPD Group analyst Marshal Cohen.



