Pima County voter gets ballot in mail without local races listed

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sam Deustua says he hasn’t missed voting in a presidential or midterm election since he turned 18 in 2008.

“So, they say all politics is local yet I can’t vote for any local positions,” he said Thursday afternoon.

He got his ballot in the mail Wednesday and noticed something strange, a lot of blank space.

There was also an entirely blank back page.

“A space to vote for president, and the different options there and a space to vote in the Senate race, a space to vote in my congressional district but the rest of the ballot was blank,” Deustua said. “I was very surprised and very concerned.”

But Deustua’s ballot is not a misprint.

He recently moved back to Tucson in February. He registered to vote and then moved.

Deustua doesn’t have an Arizona license yet

The Pima County Recorder’s Office tells News 4 Tucson Deustua is currently a federal-only active voter.

Election officials say he hasn’t shown proof of citizenship to vote on the local races and propositions.

Prop 200 requires proof of citizenship to vote on local matters.

In Pima County, this affects more than 5,000 registered voters.

“That’s a big number,” Deustua said. “That’s a big number of votes to not be participating in sheriff and all the different local elections. I very much believe in everybody being able to participate in Democracy.”

Deustua and other federal-only active voters can still participate.

They need to bring the original ballot to the recorder’s office with a birth certificate or passport by Oct. 29, five days before Election Day. Then, after officials verify their documents, these voters can cast full ballots in-person.