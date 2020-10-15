Hawaii back open for visitors but with some changes

Hawaii is back open for visitors, but it's not like it was before covid-19 hit.

After months of delays, Hawaii launched its pre-travel testing program today to welcome visitors back.

Under the pre-travel testing program, trans-pacific travelers who test negative for covid-19 within 72 hours of flying to the islands can skip the state's two-week quarantine.

The state has said trans-pacific travelers can go to several trusted partners such as CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Kaiser Permanente that have the required test.

Arriving passengers at the airport are going to be guided to one of four lines: travelers who've tested negative, travelers awaiting their test results, travelers who have chosen not to test and one line for flight crews and active military personnel.

Travelers on the first flight this morning said the program is easy to follow.

On all islands, trans-pacific travelers do not have to quarantine if they get a negative test no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Only certain types of tests are accepted.

For those arriving on the big island, travelers are required to take an antigen test after arrival.

The test will be free to travelers.

On Oahu, a mobile lab is in the works to test people after they arrive at Honolulu's airport and on Kauai or Maui, a post-arrival test is voluntary.

For inter-island travel, you must quarantine for 14 days if you go to the big island.

For Kauai and Maui counties, travelers with a negative covid-19 test won't need to quarantine.

There is no test or quarantine required before travel to Oahu from any of the other islands.