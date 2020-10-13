UArizona officials prepare for Fall break

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the University of Arizona students prepare to travel home for Fall Break, officials are taking steps ahead of time.

The University plans to conduct a campus-wide survey and a testing blitz.

"We've communicated to students this tree steps that they may take," UArizona President Robert Robbins said. "First, we will distribute a fall break travel survey."

Robbins said all students will have to take the survey. He said this will inform the university of each students' decision and where they could possibly come in contact with someone with COVID-19.

"Secondly, we will provide a testing blitz from Nov. 9 through Nov. 15," Robbins said.

He said this is to ensure students who do test positive can quarantine ahead of time, so they don't take the virus back home.



Robbins said if able, the students should complete the semester from their home. This is similar to how the last Spring semester worked at the beginning of the pandemic.

Holly Jensen, UArizona spokesperson said they will be open to accommodate all students.

"The options are to minimize travel," Jensen said. "We are not shutting down the dorm to our students."

Amid the COVID-19, Julia Leeman a freshman at the university said the survey is a good step to ensure the safety of everyone.

She said while she's upset the campus is closing after Thanksgiving Break, she thinks it's a smart move.

"You probably don't want people going everywhere and then coming back," Leeman said.