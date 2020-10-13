Tohono O’odham Nation condemns use of chemical agents on protesters, destruction of sacred sites

SELLS, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tohono O'odham Nation is calling for the Trump administration to cease the destruction of its sacred sites and to stop the use of chemical agents on people.

On Monday, 12 people were arrested following a protest near the immigration checkpoint on State Route 85.

Protesters said they were there to pray for the sacred sites impacted by the border wall.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, protesters were blocking the highway. Troopers gave protesters five minutes to leave the area on their own, but they did not leave.

Troopers then deployed smoke from canisters to disperse the protesters, but when that did not work troopers then deployed tear gas.

"These unnecessary actions were particularly shameful in that they took place on Indigenous Peoples’ Day," Tohono O'odham officials said.

According to Tohono O'odham officials, in a video of the event four law enforcement officers can be seen kneeling on a single protester, along with reports of troopers firing rubber bullets at the protesters.

Two protesters were allegedly seen trying to throw the smoke and gas canisters back at the troopers.

Tohono O'odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris Junior released a statement on Tuesday saying, "The use of tear gas on O’odham and fellow American citizens exercising their sacred constitutional right to protest is utterly appalling, and not something that should be tolerated in

our democracy."

Chairman Norris called on the Trump administration to engage in meaningful discussions with the nation on preventing further harm to sacred sites and burial grounds.

Chairman Norris' full statement can be found below.