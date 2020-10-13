Tohono O’odham Nation condemns use of chemical agents on protesters, destruction of sacred sites

Tohono O’odham Nation condemns use of chemical agents on protesters, destruction of sacred sitesNew
SELLS, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tohono O'odham Nation is calling for the Trump administration to cease the destruction of its sacred sites and to stop the use of chemical agents on people.
On Monday, 12 people were arrested following a protest near the immigration checkpoint on State Route 85.
Protesters said they were there to pray for the sacred sites impacted by the border wall.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, protesters were blocking the highway. Troopers gave protesters five minutes to leave the area on their own, but they did not leave.
Troopers then deployed smoke from canisters to disperse the protesters, but when that did not work troopers then deployed tear gas.
"These unnecessary actions were particularly shameful in that they took place on Indigenous Peoples’ Day," Tohono O'odham officials said.
According to Tohono O'odham officials, in a video of the event four law enforcement officers can be seen kneeling on a single protester, along with reports of troopers firing rubber bullets at the protesters.
Two protesters were allegedly seen trying to throw the smoke and gas canisters back at the troopers.
Tohono O'odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris Junior released a statement on Tuesday saying, "The use of tear gas on O’odham and fellow American citizens exercising their sacred constitutional right to protest is utterly appalling, and not something that should be tolerated in
our democracy."
Chairman Norris called on the Trump administration to engage in meaningful discussions with the nation on preventing further harm to sacred sites and burial grounds.
Chairman Norris' full statement can be found below.
The use of tear gas on O’odham and fellow American citizens
exercising their sacred constitutional right to protest is utterly appalling, and not something that should be tolerated in our democracy. For years, I and other O’odham leaders have been raising the alarm about the very issues that are at the root of this travesty – the wanton destruction of burial and other sites that are sacred to the Tohono O’odham, and that
should be protected by law.
We, the Tohono O’odham, have been on the front lines of border security for generations. We are committed to national security and law enforcement. We have implemented vehicle barriers, Integrated Fixed Towers, and many other measures to protect the U.S. We have spent our own funds to do so. As such, when we say a fortified wall is ineffective,
easily bypassed, and a complete waste of taxpayer dollars, we know what we are talking about. This irrational, mad dash to build a wall is destroying our environment, desecrating sacred places, and physically separating our people for no real reason beyond serving as a wildly-expensive campaign prop for the President. THIS MUST END.
Through letters, meetings, and congressional testimony, time and again the Tohono O’odham Nation has raised these concerns. Yet time and again, the Trump Administration has failed to respond, continued to plow ahead, and completely bypassed the legally required consultation and notification processes. The Administration’s reckless disregard for our
religious and constitutional rights is embodied in the dynamite and bulldozers now employed all through our original homelands. This is why these individuals feel they have no choice but to take to the streets to protest these destructive activities. This is a travesty that was entirely avoidable.
The Trump Administration must take responsibility for this situation. I call on the Administration to cease the destruction of our sacred sites and engage in meaningful discussions with the Nation on preventing further harm to sacred sites and burial grounds.”