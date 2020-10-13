Red Cross welcomes back volunteers from hurricane relief deployment

TUCSON (KVOA) - When disaster hits, the American Red Cross is often on the front lines helping however they can. Many local volunteers are deployed to disaster relief efforts year-round and now the Red Cross is asking for your help.

The volunteers that take on these relief efforts give up two to three weeks of their time to help those in disaster situations.and the local Souther Arizona chapter of the American Red Cross is continuously sending out volunteers to help.

With a pandemic hanging over their efforts, volunteers were forced to work and adapt in a way that they haven't had to before.

"People that are so thankful, they just want to come up and hug you and say thank you and you wanna give them some reassurance. So, it's a matter of just following protocol and doing it because that's the safety for the clients and the volunteers," said Joanne Barrett, Disaster Action Team, American Red Cross.

Dana Dawson's first encounter with the Red Cross was when he received aid after a fire destroyed his home over a decade ago, so he knows exactly how instrumental the efforts of volunteers are.

"Volunteers are really the core of the American Red Cross. The Red Cross, with all the disasters and all the work they do all over the world, volunteers play a tremendous role in supporting everything locally, nationally and internationally," said Dawson, Board Member Southern Arizona Red Cross Chapter.

It's not just donations that the Red Cross needs, it's the treasure of your time according to Dawson, something that other current volunteers agree with.

"I'm 77 years old, I'm not sure how much longer I can do this. 12 hours days are extreme for me, but I'll do them as long as I physically can," said Joe Middendorf, who just returned from his fifth deployment.

To donate you can call 1-800-HELP-NOW or text RedCross to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

For more information and to volunteer go to www.redcross.org or call Stacey Moore at (520)-576-2874.