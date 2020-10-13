COVID-19 trial in Tucson looking for a more diverse group of participants

TUCSON (KVOA) - Drug manufacturers are in a race to make a COVID-19 vaccine during this pandemic.

Here in Tucson people are stepping up to participate in a vaccine trial, but the trial is looking for a more diverse group of participants.

Quality of Life Medical and Research Center has had over 800 people participate in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial to date. They're hoping to get more minorities to participate by this Friday.

"The minority groups have been hit the hardest by COVID...From a scientific standpoint," Dr. John McGettigan said. "We want them represented because they also are going to be the group that we want to make sure that the vaccines going to work for, as well as for everybody."

Dr. McGettigan is a Principal Investigator for the Moderna COVID trial in Tucson.

He says at the end of this week, nationally the trial is hoping to reach 30,000 participants. His site in Tucson is looking for 50 more minorities to enroll in the trial.

By enrolling more minorities Moderna hopes to ensure that the vaccine will work in every population.

For participants, it's all about doing their part in this pandemic.

"Although some patients were disappointed they felt that they got the placebo, which is a 50/50 chance," Dr. Reimke Braekma said. "You know their contribution to humanity as being part of the study is tremendous and they could all feel that."

If you'd like to participate in the study you can call (520) 495-5169 or click here.