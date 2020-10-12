Women in Pima County, across the country call for every vote to be counted

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Women's March 2020 announced a women's march in Tucson to demand that every vote be counted.

The event will be a part of over 250 other events happening across the nation on Oct. 17.

“On October 17, people from around the country will take action to finish what we started when women marched in record numbers in January 2017,” said Christina Billhartz, a spokesperson for Pima County Women’s March 2020. “The most crucial election of our lifetimes is underway, and the current administration is threatening to stay in office no matter its outcome. We’re taking action in Tucson to say that women will decide this election, defend its integrity, and fight together for the feminist future we need.”

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Armory Park and participants will march to the Evo. A DeConcini Courthouse.

Organizers describe the event as a reminder to leaders that "we the people" are the ultimate decision makers in the U.S.'s democracy.

Pima County Attorney Democratic Candidate Laura Conover will also be speaking at the beginning of the march.

“We are joining together as women from all walks of life to vote in record numbers, demand that every single vote is counted, and deliver our democracy,” said Christina Billhartz. “We have suffered through this season of crises, and we have had enough. We are rising up here in Tucson to take our power back.”

