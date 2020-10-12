UArizona welcomes 1,500 more students back to campus

TUCSON (KVOA) - More students return to the University of Arizona campus Monday Oct. 12. University officials said the system is in a "good place" with COVID-19 numbers.

Robert Robbins, University of Arizona President, at the meeting said the University is still activly working and adapting for its students.

"We are essentially at half time of this semester," Robbins said. "We are beginning the seventh weekend. We have seven weeks to go. Even though we are doing a good job, there are too many gatherings of too many people."

The university welcomed 1,500 more students onto campus. Robbins and the administration are also allowing classes with less than 30 students to move in person. To assure safety, Robbins said there are extra guidelines in place.

"There will be frequent cleanings, filters and more sanitizing," Robbins said.

Robbins said they will not be doing mandatory temperature checks before a student walks into a classroom. Spokesperson Holly Jensen said each student is supposed to self report each morning on a wellness form.



"You are supposed to take your temperature and monitor your symptoms," Robbins said.

In response to the question "Do you think it's smart to strictly rely on personal accountability," Robbins said the following.

"You're right, we still see people, making bad choices, it's not good," Robbins said. "We will do a mandatory quarantine, we are threatening, and we are doing all of this for you. And we don't want a few people to ruin it. So there are somethings we can do better but so far we are winning, but we can do better."

As of Monday, Oct. 12, UArizona is only reporting five students in isolation dorms.