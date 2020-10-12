PCSD investigating shooting on westside

PCSD investigating shooting on westsideUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - On Monday evening the Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting on Tucson's south-west side.
Deputies are investigating the shooting that left one person injured.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. near 1200 West Blue Aloe Street.
Officials say the suspect fled on foot before they were able to locate him.
Details are limited at this time .
Anyone who has information on the incident is urged to call 911.
