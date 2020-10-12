October 23rd voter registration extension could be reversed

TUCSON (KVOA) - On October 5th the deadline to register to vote in Arizona was extended, allowing people to register up until October 23rd. That extension is now in question as the decision was appealed to the 9th circuit court of appeals.

The court held an oral argument to consider allowing the voter registration deadline extension to stay in place or to be repealed on Monday.

Previously, Mi Familia Vota won a court challenge after a federal judge extended the registration deadline to October 23rd. This would allow those people to vote in the November 3rd election if they could not register before the original deadline of October 5th.

The argument to keep the deadline extension in place is that due to the on-going pandemic people have been less willing to register in-person to vote because of public safety hazards.

If it is changed there are a few possible options that were mentioned in the discussion.

If it is repealed anyone who registered after the original deadline would not have their vote counted.

Another option would be to stop the extension as soon as the decision is made, only allowing those who registered up to that point to participate.

The final option would be to leave the extension in place, as it currently is.

The republican national committee who opposes the extension of voter registration argues that the lawsuit was filed too late and alleges it involves an injury that arises due to COVID-19 and not the deadline.

The judges did not make a decision during the hearing but are expected to decide whether or not to leave the extension in place soon.