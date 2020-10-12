Body camera footage of officer-involved shooting off Ina and Thornydale released

TUCSON (KVOA) - News 4 Tucson has obtained police body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that happened on September 5th, 2020.

Marana Police Officers responded to Thornydale and Ina after reports of a man sleeping in his car.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 31-year-old Tyler Dahlstrom, who appeared to be sleeping in a car in a parking lot.

Officers had Dahlstrom get out of the car and conducted a sobriety test.

They say a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to a large number of pills, heroin along with Naloxone. Naloxone is a drug used to treat overdoses.

Video shows an officer attempting to put Dahlstrom in handcuffs. Dahlstrom then turning and running away.

"They missed the gun in the waistband of his basketball shorts," Marana Police Chief Terry Rozema said, "As soon as they attempted to take him into custody he turned and began to run and reached for his waistband and pulled the gun out."

Dahlstrom can be seen on camera shooting several times at officers who returned fire. Eventually, Dahlstrom was taken down by officers who rendered aid once he was in custody.

"These guys immediately went from, this guy just tried to kill us, to we're going to do everything we can to save his life," Rozema said. "I don't think people really understand how absolutely difficult that is to do and they did just a phenomenal job."

Dahlstrom was treated by paramedics three minutes after he was detained. No officers were injured.

Police say Dahlstrom is expected to make a full recovery and has been released from the hospital.

He's been booked in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and faces charges ranging from attempted first-degree homicide to dangerous drugs for sale.

This isn't Dahlstrom's first incident with authorities. Back in January, he was released for an officer-involved shooting with Pima County Sheriff Deputies back in 2013.

Dahlstrom is expected back in court on November 2nd.