TUCSON (KVOA) - U.S. Marshals arrested an alleged child predator in Midtown Tucson today.

62-year old Augustus Brook allegedly molested a 4-year old relative, and has had an arrest warrant issued for him in Stone County, Mississippi on August 7th according to U.S. Marshals.

Brook has been booked into the Pima County Jail where he is being held on a $100,000 bond and awaiting extradition back to Mississippi.