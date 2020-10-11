Carl’s Jr on N. Oracle catches fire October 11, 2020 10:41 am David Skinner Local News TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Fire crews responded to a fire at a Carl's Jr. on Oracle on Sunday. #BREAKING Heavy smoke still coming from the fire at Carl's Jr. on N. Oracle Rd. in #Tucson. @TucsonFireDept crews fighting the fire from above the restaurant. pic.twitter.com/a677oocOAX— paulbirmingham (@paulbirmingham) October 11, 2020 #BREAKING Fire at the Carl's Jr. on Oracle near Prince in #Tucson. Crews from @TucsonFireDept now working to control the fire. pic.twitter.com/eiXiQfGz4X— paulbirmingham (@paulbirmingham) October 11, 2020