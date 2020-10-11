Are you registered to vote? Don’t worry, it’s quick and easy

TUCSON - Election day is just over three weeks away and if you haven't already, you still have time to register to vote in Arizona.

Ballots are starting to arrive in the mail and it's recommended that you send those in as soon as possible. If you haven't made those arrangements already you still have time, and options.

If you have not registered to vote yet you can go to www.recorder.pima.gov. From there you can either choose to register to vote at a location near you or go through the process online.

"I am (excited to vote), I think it's gonna kinda be my part in history because I think this is gonna be a very historical election," said Samantha Moran, a Tucson resident.

To register to vote in Arizona you need to provide three things, proof of citizenship, 29 days of residency in the county you are registering in as well as be 18 years of age by the next general election.

This election, many young voters are making sure their voice will be heard.

"This will be my first presidential election that I get to vote in and seeing people that don't wanna vote because they don't like the choices… it's kind of a lesser of two evils at this point and it's just getting people to understand that," said Lindsey Riordan, a Tucson resident.

If you decide to drop off your ballot in person instead of mailing it in polls will be open on election day from 6a.m. to 7p.m.

To find the polling location nearest you simply click here and put in your information and the closest location will show up on the map.

If you're voting by mail it is recommended to send your ballots in by no later than October 27th. If you can't do that then you can drop it off early at a polling location or on election day. before you do, make sure to sign your ballot before turning it in.

