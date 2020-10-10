Tucson Police make arrest linked to homicide

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police officers have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that took place on October 1st on Estrella Avenue.

Police found 37-year old Curtis Michael Fanning in the driver seat of his vehicle at his home with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

After investigations, and several interviews, officers have arrested 50-year old Robert Antony Fimbrez after it was revealed that Fimbrez and Fanning were involved in a verbal altercation weeks before.

According to witnesses, both men produced handguns after another verbal altercation and they both exchanged gunfire.

Fimbrez is being held at Pima County Jail and is being charged with second degree murder.